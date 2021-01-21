Golden State Warriors Honor Kamala Harris With Moving Video for 'MVP'

Vice President Harris is from Oakland, California.

She's also a well-known Warriors fan.

The team released a video to celebrate her groundbreaking place in history.

It begins with a young Black girl named Stella wearing a Warriors jersey.

I like that Kamala is from Oakland, too.

I love that Kamala looks like me, and I can do anything, Stella, via Warriors video.

The video ends with Harris holding the same jersey as Stephen Curry, who honors her virtually while "MVP" chants are heard in the background.

According to Harris, she will hang the jersey in her new office