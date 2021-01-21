Skip to main content
Thursday, January 21, 2021

7 Senate Democrats file ethics complaint against Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz

Seven Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint on Thursday against Republican Sens.

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz over their Jan.

6 efforts to object to the 2020 presidential election results.

NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TO YOU IN THESTUDIO.SEVEN SENATE DEMOCRATS HAVE NOWFILED AN ETHICS COMPLAINTAGAINST MISSOURI REPUBLICANJOSH.HOLLY.IT INVOLVES THE EFFORTS BY HOLLYAND TEXAS REPUBLICAN TED CRUZ TOOBJECT TO THE ELECTION RESULTS.THE GROUP’S LETTER TO THE SENATEETHICS PANEL SAYS HOLLY ANDCREWS LEGITIMACY TO THE MOBSCAUSE AND MADE FUTURE VIOLENCEMORE LIKELY IT WAS JUST FILEDTHIS AFTERNO

