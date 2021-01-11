Calls Grow For Hawley & Cruz To Resign

GOP Sens.
Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are facing mounting calls for their resignation or expulsion after the two Republican lawmakers played a key role in inciting the deadly riot at Capitol Hill.
GOP Sens.
Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are facing mounting calls for their resignation or expulsion after the two Republican lawmakers played a key role in inciting the deadly riot at Capitol Hill.
Brian Stelter examines the siege on the Capitol as a “television spectacle,” beginning with Trump telling rallygoers that..
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he doesn’t know how Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley..