Legacies S03E02 Goodbyes Sure Do Suck

Legacies 3x02 "Goodbyes Sure Do Suck" Season 3 Episode 2 Promo Trailer - FINDING PEACE — The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own.

Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (guest star Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A.

Hughes (#302).

Original airdate 1/28/2021.