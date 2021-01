PM Modi interacts with COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries, vaccinators in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries and vaccinators of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing.

PM Modi said, "The biggest vaccination program in the world is going on in our country.

Today, the nation has willpower to manufacture its own vaccine- not one but two Made in India vaccines.

Vaccines are reaching every corner of the country.

India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard."