Nepal to begin inoculation drive against COVID-19 from next week

Following the recent delivery of million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India on grant, Nepal is expected to begin an inoculation drive against the infection from next week.With the announcement of this valuable vaccination drive starting in next ten days, Nepal's Minister of Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi requested India for continued support to deliver adequate numbers of vaccines to the Himalayan Nation to inoculate 72 percent of nearly 3 million population.

COVISHIELD produced by Serum Institute of India reached the Himalyan nation on Thursday afternoon.

The vaccine that arrived Nepal in grant assistance would be first administered to frontline workers.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra also assured that India would continue to work on the spirit of People first and Neighborhood first Policy.