This Day in History: US Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion

January 22, 1973.

The SCOTUS ruling on Roe v.

Wade asserts that women can choose to terminate a pregnancy during the first two trimesters ... ... as part of their constitutional right to privacy.

The controversial ruling essentially reversed a century of anti-abortion legislation in the United States.

It was the result of a call by many American women for control over their own reproductive processes.

The legalization of abortion became a divisive issue, with pro-choice and pro-life organizations strengthening their memberships and political influence.

On three separate occasions in the 1980s and 90s, the Supreme Court narrowly reaffirmed the decision.

With the current majority of conservative justices on the Court, there are fears that the historic legislation is vulnerable to reversal