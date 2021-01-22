What the Nick Sirianni hire means for The Eagles and Carson Wentz
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)Duration: 01:14s 0 shares 1 views
Sports Pulse: Sirianni’s main charge will be resuscitating Carson Wentz
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Eagles reportedly hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: Here's what it means for Carson Wentz
CBS Sports
-
Eagles reportedly hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: Here's what it means for Carson Wentz
Upworthy
-
Eagles hiring Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as head coach
Delawareonline
-
Is Josh McDaniels becoming the favorite for Eagles' head coaching job because of how he answers the Carson Wentz question?
Delawareonline