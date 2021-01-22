Rehab doctor weighs in on concussion protocol after Patrick Mahomes injury

For patrick mahomes to take them to the super bowl this year... but before that happens, he has to beat concussion protocol.

Kq2's mitchell riberal, has the story.

Mitchell riberal reporting(nat sound of announcers)this is the play that left chiefs fans were on the edge of their seats...patrick mahomes suffering was is believed to be a concussion in last week's playoff game against the cleveland browns..(nat sound of mahomes staggered walking) fred shonkweiler of spine and sport physical therapy says there was no way mahomes would have been allowed back on the field..."as soon as he staggered on the field that's considered a gross motor movement abnormality.....so the protocol automatically signified he would be out the rest of the game - fred (0:15) in order for mahomes to get back on the field this week and to the super bowl he would need to beat buffalo -- twice.

"its a 20 - 22 minute test that puts someone on the treadmill going to do over the next 20 minutes is measure his tolerance to a graded activity" (0:12)describing the "buffalo treadmill test."the test isn't just as simple as running on a treadmill.

Athletes like mahomes are being evaluated every single minute"so every minute were asking him, what's your pain scores, what is your symptom scores" (0:06)if the athletes score increases too much they're unable to move onto the next phase.

But concussion protocol is not just running on physical exercise.

"so concussion rehab is very involved much much more than what your exercise tolerance, blood low, aerobic activity.

It brings in vision, it brings in balance, it brings in cognitive functioning" (0:15) shonkwhiler says with mahomes practicingit is a sing that he has passed this critical concussion testbringing him one step closer to playing sundayreporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news patrick mahomes is still listed as limited participation, but if he keeps making progress in concussion protocol, he will have a good chance to play sunday