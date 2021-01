Massive Fossils Found in Argentina Could Belong to New Largest Dino on Record

The 98 million-year-old remains were discovered in 2012 in the Neuquén River Valley of northwest Patagonia, but have not yet been fully excavated.

"Given the measurements of the new skeleton, it looks likely that this is a contender for one of the largest, if not the largest, sauropods that have ever been found," paleontologist Paul Barrett told Live Science.