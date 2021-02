Soul to Soul with Best-Selling Author Dani Shapiro

When Dani Shapiros son, Jacob, asked her what she believes, she didnt have a good answer.

The question triggered much soul-searching and resulted in her most recent memoir, 'Devotion.'

In this session of Soul to Soul, find out where Danis faith is today.

Plus, she reveals what she thinks happens to us when we die, as well as what she knows for sure.