Legacies Season 3 Trailer - Complicated

Legacies Season 3 Trailer - Complicated- Promo (HD) The Originals spinoff -FINDING PEACE — The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own.

Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (guest star Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A.

Hughes (#302).

Original airdate 1/28/2021.