Loogootee Shoals

Win 59-35 in switz city.... loogootee was at home tonight, sports 10's dominic miranda made the trip down south to jack butcher arena and joins us now..... thanks rick..

Voters are certainly giving loogootee a lot of love... the lions fell to 1-a top ranked barr-reeve by just 3 points last friday... but in this weeks 1-a poll.... loogootee hopped up to number 2 in the state.

The lions looked to get back to their winning ways tonight as they hosted shoals in a blue chip conference matchup.

First possession of the ball game..

Little dribble hand-off to peyton bledsoe... no hesitation as the sophomore rises up and gets nothing but net on the three ball.

Kids got a bright future down there in loogootee.

Jug rox turn... same action up top..

Dribble handoff... reece sherrill this time the beneficiary..

Money..

Later in the first... silas bauer gets it at the elbow..

Put him in the blender silas!

Bucket plus the foul.

Bauer had a game high 21 points tonight for the lions.

Later... off a shoals miss... jalen wildman pushes it up the floor..

Peyton bledsoe toes the baseline... and jordan wildman says gimme the hot sauce!

Perfect from distance.

It was all loogootee tonight from jack butcher arena.

The lions win in dominating fashion over shoals 67 to 34 in this blue chip conference battle.

Loogootee wins their 10th game of the season to just 3 losses.

Shoals drops to