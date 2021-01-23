Watch: Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade on Jan 26, traffic diverted

Full dress rehearsal was conducted on January 23 ahead of Republic Day.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day parade.

The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium, they said.

Traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade's route will be restricted, and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over on Saturday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said.

