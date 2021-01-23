Larry King, Legendary Talk Show Host, Dead at 87

The iconic broadcaster and host of ‘Larry King Live’ died Saturday morning.

The news was confirmed by his son, Chance.

A statement was also posted to his verified Facebook page, .

But it did not give a cause of death.

With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Statement, via Facebook.

For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, King hosted his show on CNN for over 25 years.

He interviewed countless celebrities, tastemakers, athletes and presidential candidates.

King retired in 2010 after taping 6,000 episodes.