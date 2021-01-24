Dutch police arrest 'most wanted' drug kingpin

Dutch police say they have arrested one of the world's most wanted fugitives, the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who has been compared to Mexico's "El Chapo".
Lucy Fielder reports.
The alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate and one of the world's most-wanted fugitives has been arrested by Dutch police.
