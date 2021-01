Don't write me off just yet - Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor blamed extended spells away from the UFC for his shock defeatto Dustin Poirier but the Irishman said “don’t write me off yet” as he vowedto carry on in mixed martial arts.

His rhythm was disrupted by several kicksto his lead leg and he was then floored by a short right hand before Poirierlanded another couple of heavy blows to force a dramatic stoppage midwaythrough the second round.