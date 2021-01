Drone footage shows Sutton Coldfield covered in snow

Many people in the UK woke up to a heavy covering of snow this morning, with severe weather warnings for much of the Midlands and southern England, as well as most of Wales, In the Birmingham suburb of Sutton Coldfield, drone footage captured the scene of houses and streets covered in a blanket of snow.

Report by Blairm.

