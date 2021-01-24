The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Trailer

The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Trailer HD - Based on one of the most successful and popular comic books of all time, written by Robert Kirkman, AMC's The Walking Dead captures the ongoing human drama following a zombie apocalypse.

The series follows a group of survivors.

However, instead of the zombies, it is the living who remain that truly become the walking dead.

Starring Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Dan Fogler, Robert Patrick, Lynn Collins, Hilarie Burton release date February 28, 2021 (on AMC and AMC Plus)