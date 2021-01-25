Indian Army: Minor face-off between India and China troops in sikkim | Oneindia News

Army sources said on Monday that An incident of minor face-off occurred between Indian and Chinese troops last week.

The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from its European ones with regard to opting out of its new privacy policy, and this was a matter of concern for the government which is looking into it.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that No one is being forced to raise "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and there is nothing to feel bad about such chants, after his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event over raising of such slogans.

Tata Medical & Diagnostics, a newly formed subsidiary of Tata Sons, is said to have started initial discussions with US company Moderna for a partnership to launch its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

#TataModerna #YogiAdityanath #IndiaChinaFaceOff