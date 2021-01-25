Tom Brady sends Buccs to home Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home for the Super Bowl after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading for home and will be the first team to play the showpiece Super Bowl game in their home stadium.

The Bucs survived a second-half resurgence from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to win the NFC Championship and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, which will be a record tenth appearance for quarterback Brady.

Super Bowl host cities are typically selected years in advance, with team owners voting for their favored bids, and Tampa was named Super Bowl 55's host in 2017.

Only 22,000 fans will be allowed inside the 65,618-capacity Raymond James Stadium and the usual bustling Super Bowl party scene will be largely canceled this year, meaning any celebrations in Tampa will be comparatively tame.

The Buccaneers to face Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy on February 7.