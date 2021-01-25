Tom Brady Gearing Up For Yet Another Super Bowl

Tom Brady has the Buccaneers heading to the Super Bowl, his first as a quarterback in the NFC.
He and the Bucs won't have to travel far either, as it will mark the first time the host team will play in the big game.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Headed Back to the Super Bowl, will Face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
There's a reason to root for Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl -- and it's not Tom Brady.