8 a.m. COVID-19 update

TUESDAY.SOUNDS GOOD.THANKS SO MUCH NICK.IT’S A 10 ON YOUR VICTORYMONDAY.AND HERE IS A LOOK AT THECORONAVIRUS CASE NUMBERS INMISSOURI.WELL, THE STATE’S HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTED NEARLY 1800NEW CASES OF THE VIRUS SINCEFRIDAY THAT MAKES TOTAL OFMORE THAN THOUSAND CASES SINCETHE START OF THE PANDEMIC THESTATE REPORTED 14 MORE DEATHSOVER THE WEEKEND IN KANSASHEALTH DEPARTMENT’S UPDATES.ITS NUMBERS EVERY MONDAY,WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY, SO WE AREGOING TO HAVE NEW NUMBERS FROMKANSAS LATER ON TODAY.AND MORE MISSOURI LAWMAKERS ARECOMING DOWN WITH THE CORONAVIRUSAT LEAST FOUR MORE LAWMAKERS SAYTHAT THEY’VE TESTED POSITIVESINCE THE LEGISLATIVE SESSIONSTARTED ON JANUARY 6 ALMOSTTHREE WEEKS AGO AND THAT BRINGSTHE MISSOURI HOUSE TOTAL TOSEVEN AT LEAST ONE MISSOURISTATE SENATOR HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE.HEALTH EXPERTS SAY THE MISSOURINEEDS TO SPEED UP VACCINATIONSTO CREATE WIDESPREAD IMMUNITY BYTHIS SUMMER AND REACH THAT GOAL70 TO 85 PERCENT OF MISSOURIANSNEED TO HAVE GOTTEN THE SHOTHEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THAT’S ATLEAST FOUR POINT THREE MILLIONPEOPLE THE CDC REPORTED LASTWEEK 205,000 MISSOURIANS HAVEGOTTEN THEIR FIRST DOSE TO THEVACCINE.THE SHOW-ME STATE WOULD HAVE TOMORE THAN DOUBLE ITS AVERAGEVACCINATIONS PER DAY IN ORDER TOREACH THE GOAL BY THIS SUMMER.WELL, THE JACKSON COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS HOSTING FIVE FREECOVID-19 TESTING SITES THIS WEEKFIRST OFF TODAY.THE DEPARTMENT WILL BE ON BLUEPARKWAY AND LEAST SUMMONED FOR ADRIVE THOUGH CLINIC FROM 10 TO2 IF TO REGISTER BEFORE YOU HEADOUT, BUT YOU CAN FIND A LINK ONTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT’S WEBSITETHE FULL LIST OF SPOTS THIS ISALSO ONLINE.LET ME WORRY 12 THE WHITE HOUSEIS STARTING TALKS WITH SENATEREPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS ABOUTPRESIDENT BIDEN’S PROPOSED 1.9AT TRILLION-DOLLAR CORONAVIRUSRELIEF PACKAGE PUMPKINS AREWORRIED ABOUT RACKING UP ABIGGER DEFICITS DEMOCRATS AREURGING THE PRESIDENT TO NOTSPEND TOO MUCH TIME