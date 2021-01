What do Debenhams and Topshop deals mean for future of the high street?

Two of the UK’s largest online retailers, Boohoo and Asos, have moved to buybrands from collapsed high street giants in deals underlining how the pandemichas accelerated dramatic shifts in the retail sector.

Boohoo has secured a £55million deal to buy the brands and website of Debenhams, confirming the demiseof the 242-year-old retailer’s history on the high street.

The departmentstore firm is currently winding down operations at its 118 stores, which areexpected to shut for good by March.