Hancock: UK on track to vaccinate top priority groups by Feb

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says 78.7% of over-80s have received their first Covid vaccine, and the UK is on track to reach its target of providing the first dose to all four top priority groups by February 15.

However, he adds the NHS is under "intense pressure" across all parts of the country, and urged the public to continue abiding by national restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

