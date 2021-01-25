World's Ice Is Melting Faster Than Ever, Say Climate Scientists

Analysis of a new global satellite survey was published Monday in the journal 'Cryosphere.'.

According to the analysis, 28 trillion metric tons of the Earth's ice were lost between 1994 and 2017.

It’s such a huge amount it’s hard to imagine it, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

The data amounts to a 65 percent acceleration in the loss of global ice in the mid-1990s.

The Northern Hemisphere accounted for the majority of the loss of ice.

Ice plays a crucial role in regulating the global climate, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Losses will increase the frequency of extreme weather events such as flooding, fires, storm surges and heat waves, Thomas Slater, University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, via 'The Wall Street Journal'