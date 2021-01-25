Harriet Tubman To Take Over $20 Bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the new administration will take steps to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 dollar bill.
Loper Report: 'Harriet'
WISC
Film critic Will Loper reviews the new movie "Harriet."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the new administration will take steps to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 dollar bill.
Film critic Will Loper reviews the new movie "Harriet."
While the Trump administration has been criticised for trying to delay abolitionist Harriet Tubman replacing President Andrew..