Power Ranger visits Three Alarm Comics

Local Power Ranger fans were in for a treat as Three Alarm Comics had a super visit.

- - nats: 'go go power ranger'- - - if you've turned on a tv in the- 90's you've probably heard that- iconic- theme song before from "the power rangers."

And if you were in the parking- lot of three alarm comics - this past saturday you probably- heard it again as fans- of the hit show were waiting to- meet actor jason david frank wh- played tommy oliver... the- legendary green ranger.

- he's traveling to comic book- shops across the nation to- help out business during the- pandemic.

- jason david frank, the legendar- green ranger 'for me i'd- love to disappear into the comi- world an not see what's going o- in the outside but maybe- continue to i can be a hero in- here and change people's lives'- he's been doing this for the- past year and has given comic - shops $170,000 in signed- merchandise as well as $30,000- of- his earnings.

- justin smith and ellington- smith, local fans from ocean- springs - "it's great that it helps the small local businesses out; it'- also great for the local- fans too."

- - - many local fans were families - that had bonded over their love- for power rangers - justin smith and ellington- smith, local fans from ocean- springs "i grew up watching it the day the- episodes came out so now we sit- back and watch it - - - - as much as we can nd we - apparently practicing fighting- as much as we can" mike dengler ben dengler, local- fans from ocean springs "we're here- for tommy.

I mean, jason david- frank" fans were delighted to have a - meet and great.

- especially considering the- numerous comic book - conventions that have been- canceled due to covid.- heather madison, fan from - pensacola i normally go to the- pensacon but it didn't happen - and i love three alarm comics s- i came here to support- my friends..

I love this type o- stuff, it's my passion."

And they didn't leave - disappointed- heather madison, fan from - pensacola 'he's so sweet, he- such a nice - guy'- in biloxi, lorraine