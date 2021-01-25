JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Never Been Happier' After Coming Out
Fans have watched JoJo Siwa grow up on "Dance Moms", hit it big on YouTube, find Nickelodeon success and even pop-star status.

Now, she's even more of an inspiration after coming out on social media.