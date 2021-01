Rob Portman says 'partisan gridlock' helped him decide not to seek reelection to Senate in 2022

Ohio Senator Rob Portman announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection for a third term to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

OHIO SENATOR ROB PORTMAN SAYSHE WON'T RUN AGAIN IN 2022.PORTMAN MADE THAT ANNOUNCEMENTTHIS MORNING.OUR MARIELCARBONE TELLS US WHERE THEDECISION CAME FROM, AND WHATIT MEANS FOR LOCAL REPUBLICANS.TAKE LKL:MARIEL:"THE SENATORSAYS HE STAYED IN OFFICE,LONGER THAN HE EVER INTENDEDTO.HE'S LEAVING TO SPEND MORETIME WITH FAMILY.HE ALSO SAYSTHE CURRENT POLITICAL CLIMATE,IS PLAYING A ROLE IN HISDECISION."TAKE PACKAGE:HE'SSPENT THE LAST 30 YEARS INPUBLIC SERVICE.BUT RECENTLY:ROB PORTMAN/SENATOR"It's atough time to be in publicservice."IT'S ONE OF THEREASONS WHY SENATOR ROBPORTMAN SAYS HE WON'T RUN FORRE-ELECTION IN 2022.ROBPORTMAN/SENATOR"Honestly, it'sgotten harder and harder tobreak through the partisangridlock and make progress onsubstantive policy issues."PORTMAN STARTED SERVING IN THESENATE IN 2011.AND WILL ENDHIS TERM IN TWO YEARS.HE'SPASSED MORE THAN 140 LAWS TODATE, MANY FOCUSING ON DRUGADDICTION AND RECOVERY.INCLUDING THE "STOP ACT,"WHICH PREVENTS DRUGS LIKEFENTANYL FROM BEING SHIPPEDFROM CHINA TO THE U-S VIA THEPOSTAL SYSTEM.AND THE "CAREACT," WHICH EXPANDED ANDFUNDED EDUCATION, TREATMENTAND RECOVERY SERVICES.ROBPORTMAN/SENATOR"Those people'swho's lives were saved we'llnever knowbut I know it madea huge difference."TOMSYNAN/NEWTOWN POLICE CHIEF"Weare losing a giant when itcomes to addiction on nationalpolicy."TOM SYNAN, NEWTOWNPOLICE CHIEF AND MEMBER OF THEHAMILTON COUNTY ADDICTIONRESPONSE COALITION, WORKEDCLOSELY WITH PORTMAN ON THOSELAWS.AND SAYS THE SENATORBUILT A LEGACY AROUNDADDICTION.TOM SYNAN/NEWTOWNPOLICE CHIEF"I'm an optimisticperson but I've got to say I'ma little concerned to losesomebody like Senator Portmanwhen it comes to addiction.

Noone has fought harder than hehas, and I don't know howpicks up that mantel."ALEXTRIANTAFILOU,/HAMCO GOP"Ithink it will be hardly, verycandidly to find someone aseffective as Rob Portman."ALEXTRIANTAFILOU, HEAD OF THEHAMILTON COUNTY G-O-P, SAYS HEEXPECTS TEHRE TO BE A ROBUSTPRIMARY AMONG REPUBLICANSVYING FOR THE SEAT.ALEXTRIANTAFILOU,/HAMCO GOP"Thatis going to be a highlycoveted seat in what is now ared state."AS FAR AS WHATQUALITIES A PERSON NEEDS TOWIN ACTUALLY WIN IT:ALEXTRIANTAFILOU,/HAMCO GOP"RobPortman is a wonderfulwonderful senator.

He is whatI think we should be lookingor here in Ohio.

That issomeone who east things donein Washington, is reasonable,dignified, classyintelligence."MARIEL:"ANDSENATOR PORTMAN STILL HAS TWOYEARS LEFT OF HIS TERM.

HESAYS HE PLANS TO FOCUS ALL OFHIS ENGERY ON PASSINGLEGISLATION DURING THAT TIME.MARIEL CARBONE WCPO NINE NEWS"