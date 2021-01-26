R-Day: ITBP marches with national flag on frozen lake in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in Ladakh.
They marched with the national flag on a frozen water body.
Jawans also carried ITBP's flag in the march.
