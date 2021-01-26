Remembering a fallen hero

Today marks 26-years since the murder of albertville police detective andrew whitten.

He was shot inside his own home.

Since his death - the 3 suspects charged have spent years in jail.

Waay 31's sierra phillips spent the day with the albertville police department learning about whitten's legacy - and how it's carrying forward even now.

Cartee- "i still think of andy.

Not many days go by that i don't think about him."

Everyone i talked with from albertville police told me right now the memory of detective andrew whitten is still alive in their department.

Police chief jamie smith told me that whitten helped him when he was a young officer.

Smith says even now occasionally when a call comes in they talk about how whitten might've handled it.

Smith- "always willing to help, always had a smile on his face, tried to take the time to teach the younger officers."

Standup- whitten helped put in place some of the building blocks to important parts of the albertville police department.

He was one of the first to start their k-9 unit and pushed forward their forensics efforts.

Cartee- "always reaching for the stars, always wanting to do better."

Early last year, i was at the hearing of one of the suspects, james matthew hyde.

He was asking to change his sentence from life without parole, to life with parole.

He was denied.

But- cartee was there too and told me he let hyde know he forgave him.

Cartee-"that was hard to do.

You should be able to forgive a person, but that person has accountability for his actions."

In albertville, sierra phillips waay31 news.