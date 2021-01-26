Tiktok, WeChat and 57 other Chinese apps stand permanently banned from India|Oneindia News

Tiktok, WeChat and 57 other Chinese apps stand permanently banned from India after notices were issued to them last year.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued fresh notices to make permanent the ban imposed on these apps in June.

According to reports, the government had given the 59 apps, including ByteDance's video-sharing app TikTok, Tencent's WeChat and Alibaba's UC Browser, a chance to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements, but was not satisfied.

