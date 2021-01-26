Dow Analyst Moves: DIS The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walt Disney is the #12 analyst pick. Walt Disney also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #136 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walt Disney is lower by about 6.1%.