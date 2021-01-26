Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Message on First Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths

Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Message on First Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths .

On January 26, Vanessa Bryant shared a letter written by one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey Callaghan, on social media.

Callaghan’s letter spoke about how “kind” and “caring” Gianna was.

.

She was kind, caring and endlessly polite … her love oof life is something I will also admire endlessly.

She attacked each day as though it was hers to conquer.

, Aubrey Callaghan, via Instagram.

Callaghan also shared memories of their time together in school, praising Bryant for raising an “angel of a daughter.”.

You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.

I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance.

, Aubrey Callaghan, via Instagram.

Bryant responded to the letter in the caption of the post, thanking her for “beautifully sharing” her memories of Gianna.

.

She also expressed how she would “never understand” the loss of her husband and daughter.

.

I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too.

I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings.

It still doesn’t seem real.

Kob, we did it right.

Gigi, you still make mommy proud.

I love you, Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram