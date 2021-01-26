Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Message on First Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths
On January 26, Vanessa Bryant shared a letter written by one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey Callaghan, on social media.

Callaghan’s letter spoke about how “kind” and “caring” Gianna was.

She was kind, caring and endlessly polite … her love oof life is something I will also admire endlessly.

She attacked each day as though it was hers to conquer.

Callaghan also shared memories of their time together in school, praising Bryant for raising an “angel of a daughter.”.

You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.

I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance.

Bryant responded to the letter in the caption of the post, thanking her for “beautifully sharing” her memories of Gianna.

She also expressed how she would “never understand” the loss of her husband and daughter.

I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too.

I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings.

It still doesn’t seem real.

Kob, we did it right.

Gigi, you still make mommy proud.

I love you, Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram