Silk Road movie (2021) - Nick Robinson, Jason Clarke, Alexandra Shipp

Silk Road movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web.

Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet's first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road.

But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down.

Directed by Tiller Russell starring Nick Robinson, Jason Clarke, Alexandra Shipp, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Katie Aselton, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Paul Walter Hauser release date February 19, 2021 (in select theaters and on VOD)