KY vaccines 1.26.21

Kentucky will be getting a larger supply of vaccines soon

Distribution.jpg kentucky will soon be getting a higher percentage of coronavirus vaccination doses from the federal government.

According to governor beshear...president biden's administration... is increasing supply by 17 percent.

Governor beshear says the federal governorment..

Is also now... guaranteeing a minimum supply, for three straight weeks.

Meanwhile..

According to goveror beshear..

Vaccinations for teachers and school staff in the state ..

Are still on track to finish early.

Beshear spoke to a few teachers today, who were getting their first doses of the vaccine in louisville.

Andy beshear ..

across kentucky , we are becomming more and more efficient, at vaccinating our people against this virus. in fact more than 82 thousand educators and education support staff at our publicn and private schools in the commonealth have signed up to be vaccineated. "what do you teach 2nd grade thank you for what you're doing,

Every teacher in the commonwealth who wants a vaccine, will get it, by the first week in february, which again, is still ahead of schedule.

