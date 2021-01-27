Hyderabad serial killer nabbed, murdered 18 women after wife left for another man|Oneindia News

A 45-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in 18 cases of murderof women, besides other offences, was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The serial killer has finally been nabbed.

With his arrest, two recent cases of womens' murderhave been detected.

The man, a stone cutter, was caught by officials of the city police Task Force.

He got married at the age of 21, but his wife ran away with another man within a short period and he bore a grudge against women since then, the police said.

