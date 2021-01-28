Tesla profits, deliveries disappoint Wall Street

Tesla's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations on Wednesday and the company failed to provide a clear target for 2021 vehicle deliveries, sending shares down 4.4% in extended trade.
Gloria Tso reports.
Tesla is still struggling to generate consistent profit margins from selling its electric cars, leaving it reliant on sales of..
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) came close but missed out on boss Elon Musk’s half-a-million vehicle delivery target by just 450 cars..