Drone footage captures kite flying on a foggy day in Texas

January 23, 2021, was supposed to be the date of Surfside Beach's 4th Annual Surfside Food and Art Festival, with the added bonus of a Kite Flying Expo, but with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Food and Art Show got rescheduled for April 10, 2021.

The Kite Flying Expo was relocated up the shore to Stahlman Park, the same location where the December 2020 Nite Time Kite Flying event was held.

Members of the Surfside Flyers Kite Club were on hand to show off their large variety of kites.

Weather conditions were not optimal for the day, but the winds were 13mph and gusting to 20mph, so the kites were able to fly.

The dense fog lifted to about 80ft above the beach shortly after noon, so the event did not get canceled.

The dense fog conditions did reduce the height that the kites (and my drones) could be flow at, plus it reduced the visibility of the kites from the nearby main roads, resulting in lower public attendance than would otherwise be expected.