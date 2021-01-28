Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries

Leading the group were shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 18.2% and shares of Mcewen Mining up about 15.9% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%.

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%.

Leading the group were shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 18.2% and shares of Mcewen Mining up about 15.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Caesars Entertainment, trading higher by about 8.6% and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers , trading higher by about 8.1% on Thursday.