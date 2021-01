PM rejects Germany ruling AstraZeneca jab should not be recommended to over 65s

Boris Johnson has said he is not concerned by Germany ruling that theAstraZeneca vaccine should only be recommended for under 65s, as he argued theevidence shows it “provides a good immune response across all age groups”.

ThePrime Minister joined Public Health England (PHE) in defending the use of thejab after a draft recommendation from Germany’s vaccination advisory committeeon Thursday said there was insufficient data to recommend it for those aged 65and over.