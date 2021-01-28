How Canada Has Handled The Proud Boys

Canada’s Parliament unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the Proud Boys a terrorist organization.
But some extremism experts worry the symbolic move may politicize a national security process.
Canada’s Parliament unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the Proud Boys a terrorist organization.
But some extremism experts worry the symbolic move may politicize a national security process.
Lawmakers in Canada have voted unanimously to classify the far-right Proud Boys as a white supremacist terror organisation...
Canada's parliament called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to 'use all available tools to address the proliferation of white..