COVID Reopening: Bay Area Diners Brave Cold, Wet Conditions As Outdoor Dining Resumes
COVID Reopening: Bay Area Diners Brave Cold, Wet Conditions As Outdoor Dining Resumes

All across the Bay Area, people seeking a hot meal away from home are braving cold and wet conditions as outdoor dining resumes for the first time since late last year.

Juliette Goodrich reports.

(1/28/21)