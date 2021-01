Raising Helen Movie (2004) - Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack

Raising Helen Movie (2004) trailer - Plot synopsis: After her sister and brother-in-law die in a car accident, a young woman becomes the guardian of their three children.

Director: Garry Marshall Writers: Patrick J.

Clifton, Beth Rigazio, Jack Amiel Stars: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack