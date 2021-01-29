Trauma expert advises parents on coping with their child being abused

Childhood trauma expert, Dr. Yaro Garcia, gives her take on the rage parents can often feel in cases like these.

For many parents, the very thought of it induces fear and rage: A "trusted" adult is accused of violating your child.

SO I GOT ON A ZOOM CALLWITH A CHILD TRAUMA EXPERT ATF-G-C-U ..

DR. YARO GARCIA ..

(2:46--3:31)
WFTX: Sometimes these parents feel rage or I even hear people - even if it hasn't happened to their kid - but they say if it were me, I'd be in prison.

I’dwant to kill that person or atleast harm them.

What do you sayto parents who have thosefeelings?

DR. YARO GARCIA/FGCUTRAUMA EXPERT: Yeah, you’reright, I have often heard manypeople say this.

And I oftenhave to explain that the issuewith utilizing violence or goingafter their rage to do somethingabout it is that that parent isnow going to end up in some sortof legal problem.

And that's going to take away from them being (able) to attend in a quality way to that child who's already traumatized and under a lot of stress.
(4:32--4:56)
WFTX: What would you say to a parent though who says I want to be harsh because I want my kid to feel protected primal primal response?

?

DR. YARO GARCIA/FGCU TRAUMA EXPERT: Yeah, I would tell a parent who says that to understand that they themselves have been tremendously affected by what has happened to the child.
(5:02- 5:10)
DR. YARO GARCIA/FGCU TRAUMA EXPERT: So that rage and that anger is the first sign that I have been affected. I also need help.

:04 - :06)(5:02- 5:10)DR. YARO GARCIA/FGCU TRAUMAEXPERT: So that rage and thatanger is the first sign that Ihave been affected.

I also needhelp.(5:23-6:00)WFTX: What would you telladults and look at these stories- where it was there child orsomeone else’s, and they do feelthis sense of collective angerthat these teachers, clergymembers they seemed to begetting off with a slap on twrist in the criminal justicesystem.

This piece is sodifficult to respond to becausewhat needs to happen is we allhave to to a better job ofadvocating in the system toimprove the way in which welegally deal with these cases.(6;20--6:28)DR. YARO GARCIA/FGCU TRAUMAEXPERT: I can also tell yousome of the biggest laws thathave been passed, when it comesto these topics have been beenadvocated and dealt with withvictims.(6:40--:46)WFTX: Empowering you to try tomake things as right as they canbe after that level of pain?(6:30--:35)DR. YARO GARCIA/FGCU TRAUMAEXPERT: The families of thevictims. They were ones who madea difference, they were the oneswho made it better.(7;50:--7:54)WFTX: Thank you so much forspeaking with us.

DR. YAROGARCIA/FGCU TRAUMA EXPERT:You’re welcome.

