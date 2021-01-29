GameStop's Wild Ride Continues On Wall Street

GameStop's wild ride is continuing on Wall Street.
Small investors had sent the stock soaring, in part to punish hedge funds betting against it, and Thursday, there was a new turn; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
GameStop's wild ride is continuing on Wall Street.
Small investors had sent the stock soaring, in part to punish hedge funds betting against it, and Thursday, there was a new turn; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
GameStop's wild ride on Wall Street hit a wall when popular app Robinhood and other online trading apps restricted trades on the..
On Wednesday, the stock price of the troubled retailer of video games soared yet again, this time up more than $200, to surpass..