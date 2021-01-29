Good Question: What Are The Costs And Benefits Of Electric Vehicles?

General Motors announced a plan to phase out gas-burning vehicles and replace its fleet with electric burning cars, SUVs and trucks by 2035.
Reports Heather Brown (3:11).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 28, 202
General Motors announced a plan to phase out gas-burning vehicles and replace its fleet with electric burning cars, SUVs and trucks by 2035.
Reports Heather Brown (3:11).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 28, 202
Reaching zero net emissions of carbon dioxide from energy and industry by 2050 can be accomplished by rebuilding U.S. energy..
As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the reins of government and launch their program to "transition" America away from fossil..