New vaccine shown to be effective against variant

A new coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be 89.3% effective, including against the UK and South African variants.

Kate Bingham, former chair of the UK's vaccine taskforce, said it was great news for the UK which has been conducting trials for the new Novavax jab which will be manufactured in Teesside.

Report by Etemadil.

