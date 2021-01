'BSF won't indulge into anything like that,' says Special DG on TMC's allegation of threatening voters

Special DG of Border Security Force, Pankaj Kumar Singh on TMC's allegations of BJP using BSF to threaten voters in border areas said that BSF is a professional force and won't indulge into anything like that but he further said if anyone is involved, they won't be spared.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Let me know instance and person involved, we'll take action, till now we haven't been told anything.

We're a professional force and don't indulge in all this.

Anyone involved will not be spared."